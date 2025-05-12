Monday means Business at Economic Summit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Business owners, business leaders and students cut their work and school days short to the attend the 2025 South County Economic Summit that is just getting underway at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Ticket holders receive an Economic Outlook Publication, a program, and are welcome to attend a reception with the speakers following the program.

This year's summit includes panel of experts on the state of the economy and policy in California and Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Economic Report is being delivered by Peter Rupert, Director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project.

Former Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard is presenting an economic perspective from the point of view of a central banker.

UC Los Angeles Economic Professor, Lee Ohanian is speaking on housing and homelessness.

University of Rochester economics professor, George Alessandria, also came all the way from New York to give a talk entitled "Trade Policy and the Economy: Past, Present and Future."

UC Santa Barbara students volunteered to help at the event. Others received discounted tickets.

Rupert joked that he dressed up for the event.

But he had a purpose for his casual look.

The professior wore Hoka shoes, Ace Rivington jeans, a Nonad Watch purchased locally.

Rupert is not a cheerleader for tariffs and said he woke up to news of a temporary deal between the United States and China that boosted the stock market.

For more information visit https://efp.ucsb.edu

Your News Channel will have more on the summit tonight.