Santa Barbara police wrap up standoff at Eastside home after shooting leaves one injured

Crime



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police were engaged in a five-hour standoff on the Eastside following a shooting incident Monday evening.

The standoff wrapped up around 11 p.m. Police did not say if any arrests were made, but the scene was deemed safe.

It started around 5:20 p.m., officers received multiple 911 calls regarding several gunshots heard around the 1400 block of Eucalyptus Hill Road.

Additional calls came in at the same time regarding a vehicle that crashed into a tree at the scene and caught on fire.

All of the windows on one side were shattered and one tire was blown out, appearing as though someone shot at the car. One man, described as an out-of-county resident, was inside the vehicle suffering from "significant injuries" and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.





Photos by Nelson Roosendahl

Police were able to determine one or more suspects were still in the area when they arrived.

A witness reportedly saw one suspect run into the back or side yard of a home on the 200 block of Salinas Street near Eucalyptus Hill Road. Police sent a shelter in place alert out to surrounding residents asking them to stay inside while they searched for the potential shooter.

Officers then evacuated a woman, several children and a dog from the home on Salinas. They believe the suspect may be hiding in the home's side yard shed next to Kennedy's Automotive Center.

A sheriff's helicopter with a spotlight is circling the area while several officers and SWAT members wait outside the home.

The surrounding roads have been blocked off.

NewsChannel 3 is at the scene.

This is an ongoing situation.

We will provide updates when more information becomes available.