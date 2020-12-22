Oxnard police arrest documented gang member for carrying loaded gun

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department arrested a registered gang member for carrying a loaded handgun Tuesday night.

Officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a car for a suspected traffic violation around 5:00 pm in the 2400 block of South Ventura Road.

They found out the driver had a warrant issued from a law enforcement agency in Texas. Officers then began getting all the passengers off the car. As officers prepared to get Victor Menendez, one of the passengers off the car, he admitted to having a gun on him. They took the loaded gun and arrested Menendez on felony charges for carrying an unregistered and loaded handgun

Officer say Menendez is a documented criminal street gang member in the city of Oxnard.

The Oxnard Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.