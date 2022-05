Pac Biz Times Reports: Glass House to buy dispensaries linked to SLO County Bribery Scandal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This week's Pacific Coast Business Times reports on Carpinteria based company Glass House purchasing three cannabis dispensaries from Natural Healing Centers for $22.6 million. One of the dispensaries is in Morro Bay.

The founder and former owner of Natural Healing Centers, Helios Dayspring, pleaded guilty to bribing a San Luis Obispo County Supervisor to obtain permits for cannabis farms and dispensaries.

News Channel 12 spoke with Pacific Coast Business Times Executive Editor Tony Biasotti about the report.