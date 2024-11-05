Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Republican Jim Justice wins election to U.S. Senate from West Virginia

Published 4:30 pm

Jim Justice flipped a U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia to the Republican Party on Tuesday. Justice defeated Democrat Glenn Elliott to capture the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin was a Democrat until switching to independent earlier this year. It marks the first time since 1958 that both West Virginia’s senators will be Republicans. Justice is a two-term governor and former billionaire who owns dozens of businesses. He’s gotten plenty of attention in recent years over unpaid business fines and debts, including some employee health insurance premiums. The Associated Press declared Justice the winner at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Associated Press

