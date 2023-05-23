Social media star and influencer Tinx really wants you to take her advice and life your best life
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
Social media star, podcast host and influencer Christina Najjar, best-known to her followers as Tinx, says she’s a natural-born know-it-all who loves to dispense advice. She has released her first book called “The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself,” which she describes as “a baseline” or “starter pack” for her “way of thinking.” Ultimately Tinx says the book is filled with anecdotes and life-lessons from her twenties that she wants her followers, especially young women, to follow to live happier, more carefree and empowering lives. Tinx also hosts a weekly podcast called “It’s Me, Tinx.”