Social media star and influencer Tinx really wants you to take her advice and life your best life

Social media star, podcast host and influencer Christina Najjar, best-known to her followers as Tinx, says she’s a natural-born know-it-all who loves to dispense advice. She has released her first book called “The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself,” which she describes as “a baseline” or “starter pack” for her “way of thinking.” Ultimately Tinx says the book is filled with anecdotes and life-lessons from her twenties that she wants her followers, especially young women, to follow to live happier, more carefree and empowering lives. Tinx also hosts a weekly podcast called “It’s Me, Tinx.”

