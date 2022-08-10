Florida man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 50-year-old Matthew Council pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies and four misdemeanors in District of Columbia federal court. Council was arrested at the Capitol during the riot. According to the criminal complaint, Council and others gathered illegally at the west side of the Capitol. As police were struggling to keep the mob outside, Council entered the Parliamentarian Door. Prosecutors say Council barged into a line of Capitol Police officers, trying to push them back and create an opening for others to get through.

