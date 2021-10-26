Santa Maria Town Center Mall: Half dozen new businesses open as holiday season approaches

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More businesses are opening at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall this year.

During the past few months five new businesses have opened with another one on the way.

The new businesses include JLD Boxing, Paradise Records, Palo Mesa Pizza and Novedades Mexicanas.

Deckers will be turning into a fruit cafe upstairs.

There is also a new nail salon expected to open in the next month.

Managers share what opening these new businesses will bring to the community as the holiday shopping season approaches.