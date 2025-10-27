Local Realtor’s Donation Drive Fights Shortage At Lompoc Food Pantry

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The Lompoc Food Pantry, courtesy of Catholic Charities of Los Angeles, Inc., has been experiencing critical shortages in their supply, while the needs of local families are only increasing.

With other news of the federal government shutdown affecting those on support programs such as SNAP benefits or WIC, the approaching Thanksgiving holiday has many feeling on edge.

Learning about the shortage has community members coming together to fight the shortage, such as local realtor Jose Montes, who has set up a donation drive through his office.

In addition, he is spearheading other donations from local farmers to increase the amount of fresh produce flowing through the donation center.

Montes is looking to spread the word to anyone and everyone who can donate any food items to fill in critical gaps and make sure all families can celebrate Thanksgiving.

