Father Larry Gosselin Reacts to the Selection of Pope Leo XIV

MALIBU, Calif – Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected to succeed Pope Francis as the next leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, and will now be known as Pope Leo XIV.

Father Larry Gosselin from the Serra Retreat in Malibu joined your News Channel to discuss this monumental day. Pope Leo has been recognized as a great leader in the Catholic faith who is expected to continue Pope Francis' path.

"This selection of the Pope as truly a leader in our world and a person who brings great leadership and foresight to where we are going, and who we are as as a world and as a world community," Father Larry told your News Channel.

Originally from Chicago, Pope Leo was named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023 and was selected to lead the Vatican's bishop office. Father Larry says Pope Leo's background of being an Augustinian will shape his priorities.

"The Augustinians follow a common path as the Franciscans and truly it's a more human felt spirituality, you know, earth-based. Spirituality, but it's completely in keeping with Catholic theology and it will bring a very human aspect, I believe, to his papacy and to his leadership in the church and in the world."

Pope Leo XIV is the first ever American elected for the papacy, and was an unexpected choice. How the Catholic Church will run under an American Pope? We'll just have to wait and see.

"We will just have to wait and see what that all means, but it certainly is an honor for our country and the American Church to have an American chosen for this position, and it truly affirms us as American Catholic people following the gospel and seeking to live the gospel of Christ."