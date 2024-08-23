Skip to Content
275 pound swordfish delivered to Santa Barbara restaurant

Published 6:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Bluewater Grill in Santa Barbara got a huge delivery this week.

A 275 pound swordfish was delivered to the restaurant on Thursday. Bluewater's manager says every summer a team lead by Captain Sean Burke uses the company's fishing boat called 'Pilikia' to harpoon swordfish off the coast of Santa Barbara and Catalina Island.

Bluewater's manager says the swordfish was immediately filleted and served for their guests.

Ryder Christ

