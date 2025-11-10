Oxnard pedestrian struck and killed on Naumann Road by unidentified driver Saturday evening

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 35-year-old Oxnard man was hit and killed Saturday night along Naumann Road and investigators are turning to the public for help with their investigation.

On Nov. 8, around 11:52 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a traffic collision with fatal injuries on Naumann Road, south of Etting Road stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol - Ventura Area (CHP) on Monday.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 35-year-old Oxnard man was walking northbound on Naumann Road when a northbound vehicle on Naumann Road for unknown reasons and at an undetermined speed hit the pedestrian detailed the CHP.

The force of the impact pushed the 35-year-old into a Dodge Challenger parked on the shoulder of Naumann Road and he was later pronounced dead at the scene shared the CHP.

The vehicle that struck the man fled before the arrival of first responders and both it and the driver have yet to be identified noted the CHP.

The fatal incident is currently under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact the CHP Ventura Office at 805-662-2640.