Skip to Content
Ventura County

Oxnard pedestrian struck and killed on Naumann Road by unidentified driver Saturday evening

KEYT
By
today at 12:40 pm
Published 12:50 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 35-year-old Oxnard man was hit and killed Saturday night along Naumann Road and investigators are turning to the public for help with their investigation.

On Nov. 8, around 11:52 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a traffic collision with fatal injuries on Naumann Road, south of Etting Road stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol - Ventura Area (CHP) on Monday.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 35-year-old Oxnard man was walking northbound on Naumann Road when a northbound vehicle on Naumann Road for unknown reasons and at an undetermined speed hit the pedestrian detailed the CHP.

The force of the impact pushed the 35-year-old into a Dodge Challenger parked on the shoulder of Naumann Road and he was later pronounced dead at the scene shared the CHP.

The vehicle that struck the man fled before the arrival of first responders and both it and the driver have yet to be identified noted the CHP.

The fatal incident is currently under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact the CHP Ventura Office at 805-662-2640.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.