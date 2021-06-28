Construction project planned on Blosser Road in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A new construction project is starting in Santa Maria on North Blosser Road.

The construction will take place on Blosser Road from Taylor Street to Atlantic Place.

Drivers should expect delays on North Blosser and intersecting streets this week.

The project will improve safety by providing better pedestrian access and adding protected bike lanes, the city said in a news release.

G. Sosa Construction has been contracted for the $786,000 project.

The construction is expected to last until September.

Questions about the project can be directed to the Santa Maria Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at 805-925-0951 ext. 2225.