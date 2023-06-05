Local magicians remember Milt Larsen, founder of Magic Castle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — It’s been a little over a week since Milt Larsen, founder of the Magic Castle, passed away.

He was 92, and left behind a powerful legacy in arts and entertainment.

Magic was in his blood, as he started performing tricks by the age of six.

Friends and colleagues describe him as an icon and a visionary who was able to turn run down buildings into immersive worlds.

When we spoke with Milt back in March, he said, “If you really think about it, magic is the escape from the world that we live in today. It's imagination…takes over. You could do the impossible.”

We will be speaking with local magicians Mark Collier and Gene Urban about what this means for the future of arts and entertainment locally.