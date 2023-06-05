Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Local magicians remember Milt Larsen, founder of Magic Castle

We interviewed Milt Larsen back on March 19th, shortly before he turned 92. He talked to us about his love of magic saying,
Mina Wahab
We interviewed Milt Larsen back on March 19th, shortly before he turned 92. He talked to us about his love of magic saying, "I love magic because magic is tomorrow. It is going back to any place you want to go."
By
Published 1:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — It’s been a little over a week since Milt Larsen, founder of the Magic Castle, passed away.

He was 92, and left behind a powerful legacy in arts and entertainment.

Magic was in his blood, as he started performing tricks by the age of six.

Friends and colleagues describe him as an icon and a visionary who was able to turn run down buildings into immersive worlds.

When we spoke with Milt back in March, he said, “If you really think about it, magic is the escape from the world that we live in today. It's imagination…takes over. You could do the impossible.”

We will be speaking with local magicians Mark Collier and Gene Urban about what this means for the future of arts and entertainment locally.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content