Chubby Checker graces Lobero Theater Stage in historic Block Party

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The Lobero Theater celebrated a major milestone today with a free community block party featuring local musicians and a national music icon.

Both the Lobero Theater and these musicians are standing the test of time.

As the Lobero Theater turns 150 years old, Chubby Checker is still mesmerizing audiences at 81.

“This is something I would never miss. Part of the world to see him at 81 years old. Oh, my God. I am so here for him,” said local Jenny Tanner.

“When he hits the stage. He is 30 years old again. I’ve seen the transformation backstage with him,” said Event Sponsor Earl Minnis.

Fans describe him as an icon who not only revolutionized the music industry, but also how people danced.

“What Elvis Presley was to rock and roll, Chubby Checker was to R&B,” said Lobero Theater Director of Development Brandon Mowery.

His song “The Twist” introduced the concept of dancing apart to the beat.

“Well, they were separated and they were twisting. They were kind of doing an Elvis Presley more dance than more of an intimate type of dancing,” said Minnis.

“You can kind of dance by yourself alone,” said Mowery.

Local Mark Collier showed us how easy it is to learn, saying, “Everybody could do the twist. You pretend you're dry on your back with a towel and putting out a cigarette with your foot.”

Local musicians Glen Phillips And Spencer the Gardener also performed earlier in the day, bringing back fond memories forCollier.

“This is my community. This is Santa Barbara ….I used to bartend and Alex's Glenn Phillips used to come in and play Happy Hour when they were first starting out,” said Collier.

Workers and locals alike hope the Lobero Theater continues to have longevity as a Santa Barbara landmark and social hub.