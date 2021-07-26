Tap-to-pay fares now an option on buses in tri-county region

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif.--Riders hopping on the Clean Air Express or Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District buses don't have to have cash on hand anymore.

Contactless payment options are being introduced in the tri-county region on Santa Barbara County public transit systems.

Clean Air Express customers will also pay a dollar less as those contactless payments will be $6 rather than the standard $7 one-way cash fare. Multi-ride fare discounts are also being honored.

It's part of a pilot program in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties. It is also happening in a fe other regions including Monterey, Salinas and Sacramento.

Customers can use their Visa, MasterCard credit and debit cards or mobile payment options when they board the bus.

Marjie Kim, the executive director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Government hope it makes riding the bus easier.

"You don't have to worry about change or getting your dollars out of your wallet, it is easy and then you get the benefit of the fare reduction if you ride it more often you'll get the discounted rate so the more you ride it the cheaper it will be so you will be able to not even think about it and ride the bus," said Kim.

Hillary Blackerby of Santa Barbara MTD said it will also people to save money at a time when gas prices are higher than usual.

Riders do not need to register online, but they can visit a portal if they need to keep track of their receipts.

The quick and secure tap-to-pay plan was in the works before the pandemic, but contactless transactions are a cleaner option at a time when masks are still required on the buses.

We will have more on the new 6-month pilot program tonight on the news.