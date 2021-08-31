SLO County: Two votes by late supervisor were influenced by bribes

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County is finished with an investigation to determine if bribes paid to a county supervisor resulted in favored treatment for cannabis applications.

In July, Helios Dayspring admitted in federal court to bribing the late supervisor Adam Hill in an effort to influence his decisions on legislation and permits.

According to SLO County, a review found two votes by Hill that may have been affected in Dayspring's favor.

The decisions allowed more than 100 cannabis operators to continue while they worked their way through the land use permit process.

The resolution expired last year, so the county says no corrective action is needed.

Business licenses that were submitted by Dayspring have been denied.

As we reported in August, Dayspring's cannabis operations in northern Santa Barbara County could be shut down after breaking zoning and water quality laws.

Dayspring appeared in United States District Court in Los Angeles on August 25. As part of his plea, Dayspring agreed to cooperate with what the DOJ is calling an "ongoing public corruption investigation" in San Luis Obispo County.

To read the complete report from San Luis Obispo County, click here.