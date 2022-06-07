Governor Newsom and Alex Padilla cruise to November General Election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Governor Newsom was expected to cruise to the November General Election and that's were he's headed after soundly defeating 25 challengers in Tuesday's Primary. The numbers are similar to the strong showing he made nine months ago during the statewide recall which he easily won as well.

It appears Newsom will square of against Northern California Republican Brian Dahle who's never run for a statewide office before. He was expected to be the top Republican in this primary.

Now to the U.S. Senate races with 23 primary candidates. There are two races for the same Senate seat that Kamala Harris once held before she left office to take over as the Vice President. One race will determine who will finish out the current term which ends this year and the other race will determine who will hold the seat for the next six years beginning in January.

Alex Padilla will make it to the November General Election in both races and it appears he will run against Mark Meuser, a Republican attorney whose law firm has sued Governor Newsom 22 times claiming his Coronavirus restrictions went too far.

The top issues in both races are homelessness, crime and high gas prices.

Both top Democrats are expected to be heavy favorites in November.