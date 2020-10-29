Ventura County inmate pleads guilty to the 2018 manslaughter of fellow inmate

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced that an inmate at the County Jail pled guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of a fellow inmate back in 2018.

Daniel Louis Fuller, 36, was arrested in connection to the death of fellow inmate Jeffrey Kibler from Ventura in September 2018.

The DA's Office said, on September 11, Fuller and Kibler were both housed in the same quad at the Ventura County Jail.

Fuller allegedly wanted Kibler to leave the quad and when Kibler refused to leave, Fuller punched him one time in the face before dragging him to the main quad door.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, 53-year-old Kibler was rushed to the Ventura County Medical Center where he later died due to a ruptured spleen.

Fuller originally faced murder charges in connection to the incident, however, he pled not guilty.

Fuller will be sentenced for manslaughter charges on Dec. 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

Fuller faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison. He is being held in the Ventura County Jail on a $2 million bail.