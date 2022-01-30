DNA evidence leads to arrest in 17-year-old murder case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the 2005 killing of a woman near Los Angeles after DNA and fingerprint evidence was used to identify him.

Twenty-one-year-old Pertina Epps, was found strangled on April 26, 2005 under a carport in the city of Gardena.

The case went cold but sheriff’s officials reopened it in 2021.

Investigators reexamined forensic evidence left at the crime scene using new technology.

The suspect was arrested Thursday in Hawthorne.