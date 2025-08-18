Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Launches New Program to Fill Gap in Fresh Food Access

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is taking action to ensure fresh, locally-grown food reaches families in need after the recent cancellation of a federal program.

This season, the county officially launched the ‘Farm to Foodbank’ initiative, connecting local farmers directly with area foodbanks.

The program replaces the USDA-supported Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) program, which had provided fresh produce but was recently canceled – leaving a critical gap in the food supply chain.

Organizers say the initiative guarantees that fruits and vegetables grown in Santa Barbara County reach individuals and families facing food insecurity, while also supporting the county’s farmers and strengthening the local agricultural community.

Officials hope the program will establish a reliable and sustainable food network across the county, ensuring that residents have consistent access to fresh, nutritious food while local farmers continue to thrive.

