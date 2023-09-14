This fall TV season, there’s no new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or ‘Law & Order.’ Here’s what’s coming instead

Bad news if you’re looking forward to new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Law & Order” airing anytime soon. Many of your favorite TV shows will not be back this fall because of the strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be new shows to watch. In fact, several already completed, quality shows will debut between now and December. Those include a “Frasier” revival, a new spin-off in the popular “Walking Dead” franchise and adaptations of the books “Lessons in Chemistry,” “All the Light We Cannot See” and “The Other Black Girl.” There will also be plenty of competition shows, reality TV and international programming to fill the gaps.

