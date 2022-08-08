Woman injured by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say a French woman has been injured when attacked by a polar bear in Norway’s remote Arctic Svalbard Islands. The wounds are not life-threatening. The bear was shot at and is injured. Authorities said Monday the woman was flown by helicopter to the main settlement on the Svalbard archipelago which sits more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of the Norwegian mainland. Svalbard is dotted with warnings about polar bears. Visitors who choose to sleep outdoors receive stern warnings from authorities that people must carry firearms. At least five people have been killed by polar bears since the 1970s. The last time it happened was in 2020 when a 38-year-old Dutchman was killed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.