15 longevity supplements that may support aging well

Most of us have health goals, whether it’s to get in more steps, meditate more often, or master the army-style push-up. What about longevity? Who doesn’t want to extend their lifespan and health span? Because, yes, living to 100 years is cool, but enjoying those years in good health is the real flex.

And longevity supplements are a must in your lifestyle toolbox for aging well, both physically and mentally.

From well-known NAD+ and CoQ10 to promising ingredients like ergothioneine, Life Extension highlights 15 supplements that have been scientifically studied for their benefits to various aspects of the aging process.

You don’t need to add all of them to your routine (though some “super agers” take all of these and more), but keep reading to understand how they work and their use cases.

1. NAD+

Short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, NAD+ is a crucial coenzyme found in every cell in the body and is important for the proper functioning of your mitochondria. Your body needs NAD+ to promote the production of cellular energy and to support cellular metabolism. NAD+ is necessary to create adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the compound the body uses for fuel.

If that sounds like a lot of science to you, in simple terms, NAD+ helps keep you moving and grooving into your golden years.

Levels of NAD+ naturally decrease with age, which is why a supplement that promotes NAD+ production is a key part of a healthy aging routine. There are a few different supplements that claim to support NAD+ levels, but one with solid scientific backing is Niagen nicotinamide riboside. A randomized controlled clinical trial found that supplementing with Niagen nicotinamide riboside was effective at increasing NAD+ levels in the blood.

2. Resveratrol

Perhaps the most famous “longevity” nutrient is resveratrol. This plant compound (a polyphenol, if you want to get technical) has been studied for its support of a strong heart, which isn’t exactly trivial when your goal is a long lifespan.

In fact, resveratrol is the reason why people think red wine is a healthy aging staple, but that’s neither accurate nor the best way to get enough of it to benefit your health. While there may be some resveratrol in red grapes, how much you get from drinking red wine would depend on the quality of the soil and the extraction process when making wine.

So, it may be more effective to get your resveratrol from a high-quality, standardized resveratrol supplement in capsule or tablet form.

Pro tip: Want one less capsule to swallow? You can get a combo resveratrol and nicotinamide riboside supplement.

3. Fisetin

Consider fisetin your cellular clean-up crew. The flavonoid is considered senolytic because it is said to help the body remove senescent cells, which are cells that no longer function properly; these accumulate with age.

Those pesky cells—fittingly called “zombie” cells—impact cellular function if left to their own devices. And, it’s also been found to help combat oxidative stress, which, like those old cells, keeps your body running like that well-oiled machine it needs to be.

Fisetin is found in fruits and veggies like apples, strawberries, cucumbers, and onions. So, add those to your menu to give your cells some extra love.

4. Ergothioneine

While not as well-known as the previous items on this list, ergothioneine (ET for short) is an ally to healthy aging in its own right because it’s an amino acid with powerful antioxidant properties that fights against oxidative stress. Studies suggest that higher ergothioneine plasma levels may help protect cognitive and functional health.

Can you get enough ergothioneine from your diet? Possibly, if you regularly eat shiitake, porcini, oyster mushrooms, and black and kidney beans (veggie chili, anyone?). Either way, a dietary supplement is the only way to get a standardized extract that’s shown to be well-absorbed by the body.

5. Quercetin

It’s no secret that cardiovascular health and cholesterol levels within a healthy range are key to living longer and staying active as the years progress. Quercetin (yet another flavonoid—notice a trend here?) encourages overall cardiovascular health, supports already-healthy blood pressure levels, and helps maintain lipid (cholesterol and triglyceride fatty acids) levels that are already in a normal range. While great on its own, quercetin with resveratrol is the dynamic duo of healthy aging supplements.

6. Omega-3

It seems there’s nothing omega-3s can’t do. From supporting healthy cholesterol levels and maintaining cardiovascular, eye, and joint health, to aiding cognitive function, these fatty acids work wonders for mind and body. That’s why it made this list. Whole-body harmony is what healthy aging’s all about, after all. For best results, choose combinations of different omega-3 fatty acids (EPA, ALA, DHA) for maximum benefits, enhancing their impact on brain and heart health.

Other than fish oil and omega-3 supplements, the best sources of omega-3s are fatty fish like salmon. Chia seeds and walnuts are alternative options for vegetarians.

7. Astaxanthin

Everywhere you turn, there’s a new lotion, serum, or cream designed to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, keep crepe-y necks at bay, or “drench” your face and body in moisture. Aging skin is certainly a hot topic, and astaxanthin can help you keep your skin aging gracefully.

Astaxanthin supplements are better known for supporting eye and cardiovascular health, but astaxanthin is stirring interest in the scientific community for its promising potential in supporting healthy, smooth skin.

In a meta-analysis of nine randomized, controlled human studies, it was determined that astaxanthin, when ingested or applied to skin, may be effective in supporting healthy skin aging, improving moisture content, and elasticity. And while what matters most may be on the inside, a supple complexion is something most of us want, too.

8. Vitamin D

The vitamin we naturally produce from sunshine is also a bright idea for living a long, healthy life. Because many don’t get our daily dose of D from sunshine and diet alone, vitamin D is a necessary longevity supplement.

A wellness superstar, vitamin D helps build healthy bones and a strong immune system—important components for maintaining overall health and wellness for decades. One study of around 10,000 people ages 50-74 found that higher levels of vitamin D were associated with longevity.

9. Lithium

Low dosages of lithium in supplement form work at the cellular level to boost focus and attention, and help maintain DNA health and longevity.

Spices like nutmeg and cumin, leafy greens, cashews and sunflower seeds, and certain dairy products all contain lithium, but supplements deliver a standardized dosage for maximum benefits.

10. Taurine

While taurine might be best known for boosting workouts, athletes aren’t the only ones who can enjoy the benefits of taurine supplements. The amino acid, found in protein-rich foods like meat and fish, supports healthy blood pressure and cardio function, both of which are important to live stronger and potentially longer.

11. Spermidine

Mushroom and cheese lovers take note: Your palate preferences are packed with healthy aging power thanks to spermidine, a polyamine shown to support the body’s cellular autophagy. Autophagy is an awesome process that removes and recycles cellular components, such as organelles and proteins, which is important for maintaining normal brain function.

In one study of this cellular health supplement, participants between the ages of 60 and 96 found that spermidine supplementation helped improve their cognitive test scores.

12. Myricetin

This next supplement for healthy aging is a great ally in supporting your mitochondria—the powerhouses of your body’s cells. Myricetin is a naturally occurring antioxidant found in berries, fruits and herbs, and it’s stirring up interest in the scientific community for its potential in protecting the body from the effects of cellular senescence.

13. Green tea

Green tea has a long-standing reputation for promoting a healthy lifespan. Drinking green tea is an ancient practice that’s touted for its antioxidant ability to help protect against oxidative stress.

The catch: It’s not a tiny sip of tea but multiple cups that have been associated with the benefits, and who has the time to spend all day brewing? That’s where green tea supplements come in. If you’re avoiding caffeine, there are decaffeinated options you can choose.

14. Luteolin

Men, this next supplement for healthy aging is for you. Luteolin is a plant compound recognized for its powerful antioxidant properties to help protect against cellular stress.

Luteolin is a type of flavonoid (plant compound) shown to help support testosterone production. That’s great news for guys—healthy levels of testosterone can help support men’s mood, healthy weight, and sexual health. Some preclinical studies suggest that luteolin supplements may also help support overall health in both men and women.

15. CoQ10

Rounding out our best supplements for longevity is a general fatigue-fighting favorite. Coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10, is essential for cellular energy production, which is essential for supporting high energy-demanding organs like the heart and liver.

Life Extension

What should you look for in a longevity supplement?

As you shop for the very best vitamins for healthy aging, there are several things to consider.

First, look for those supplements backed by science and tested for quality and potency.

Second, pay attention to the packaging. Certification seals from trusted sources like ConsumerLab.com, and certificates of analysis ensure that your product is high quality. Look for supplements made with minimal processing and no added sugars.

Third, research supplements that work together to enhance each other’s absorption, function, or overall effect. For example, pairing vitamin D and omega-3s together is a win-win for abundant cardiovascular support.

Who should consider taking longevity supplements?

Many of the supplements on this list may be associated with a healthy lifespan, but are good for adults of all ages, like vitamin D, omega-3s and CoQ10. If the question is “when should I begin to actively follow a longevity supplement routine,” the answer is a little different. Some people say life begins at age 40, and that’s also when it’s a good time to consider healthy aging specialty formulas, too.

Who else could benefit from healthy aging supplements? Anyone who is experiencing general fatigue or age-related changes. If you’re unsure, check with your physician.

How to combine longevity supplements for maximum impact

Stacking supplements for healthy aging to get the biggest benefits is like balancing out a math equation. You can combine them in different formulas to target different aging pathways, improve bioavailability, and create complementary effects—the more personalized the approach, the better the results for your individual lifestyle and goals.

For example, start your day with vitamin D, resveratrol, NAD+, and CoQ10, and end your evenings with a supplement that combines standardized amounts of different ingredients like spermidine, lithium, and taurine to support healthy aging.

Remember to follow the instructions on the label, and always consult your healthcare provider to find the best way to complement the lifestyle that will support your healthiest, best version of yourself.

Key Takeaways

Our daily habits directly impact how well we age; longevity supplements can give your healthy aging efforts a helping hand.

Healthy aging is about supporting your whole body in every possible way as you grow older. You need a strong immune system and heart, nimble mind, energy and supple skin to defy the age on your birth certificate.

It’s never too early to prioritize healthy aging, but age 40 is a good time to start getting “serious” about which supplements you take.

Choose ingredients with clinical research and tested for quality and potency from companies you can trust.

Always follow the instructions on the label, and speak with your doctor before adding new supplements to your wellness routine.

This story was produced by Life Extension and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.