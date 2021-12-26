Anderson .Paak packs Oxnard College grounds for festival fundraiser

OXNARD, Calif.- Grammy winner Anderson .Paak didn't just give a shout out to his Oxnard hometown, he brought his nonprofit's festival home.

The performer performed at Oxnard College on an outdoor stage on Wednesday before a storm.

Citizens For A Better Oxnard caught up with him before the soundcheck for The 4th Annual .Paak House.

The Brandon Anderson Foundation & Vans presented the festival.

His namesake nonprofit helps underserved young people gain access to the arts, education and experiences that expand their imagination.

Family inspired him to bring the festival home, and one of his sons stole the show dancing.

.Paak encouraged everyone to dance, and welcomed special guests included Thundercat and See Smoke to share the stage.

.Paak got his start drumming at a local church and is now up for more awards thanks to his chart topping collaboration with Bruno Mars.

visit .paakhouse.org to donate.