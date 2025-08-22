Unhoused Residents React to New Rules at FARO Center in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The FARO Center in Santa Barbara has rolled out major changes this month, sparking concern among homeless residents and service providers.

As of August 1, the center shifted to an appointment-only model under direction from the City of Santa Barbara. The change has sharply reduced daily visits — from about 70 people a day to roughly 20. Guests must now be referred by a service provider or government agency, or have a scheduled appointment before walking through the doors.

Along with the shift in access, several core services have been cut back. Hot meals are no longer served, replaced instead with snack bags. The syringe safety program has ended. New expectations and guidelines for clients are now in place, while daytime security continues onsite.

Some homeless residents say the new structure makes it harder to get help. “We just want a place to go where we feel welcome,” said one man outside the center.

Non-profit City Net is assisting people in navigating the referral process, but frustrations remain. “It’s tough for someone living on the street to manage appointments,” one outreach worker explained.

SB ACT, which has operated FARO since its opening in 2023, acknowledged that serving fewer people each day is difficult but says the commitment to guests has not changed. “Every person who comes in still receives the same care, respect, and welcome that have always defined FARO,” said Executive Director Rich Sander in a letter to supporters.

According to SB ACT, the center has welcomed nearly 1,300 unique guests in its first year and helped 101 people move into housing, with many more connected to behavioral health care, workforce training, and other services.

Looking ahead, the city plans to issue a Request for Proposals to determine which organization will run FARO moving forward. SB ACT says it will apply, stressing that continuity of care and trust with clients are key.

For now, the changes have left many unhoused residents uncertain about what comes next.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

