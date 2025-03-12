Marian Medical Center finally seeing decrease in Flu Cases after a Heavy Season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Similar to neighboring communities, a heavy and long flu season finally appears to be slowing down, according to Chief Medical Officer Charles R. Merrill, MD, FACEP.

Dr. Merrill says they saw more of Influenza A than Influenza B this year than other strains, and that it peaked in December.

He also says there are still a smattering of COVID-19 cases, particularly among the elderly or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The biggest red-flag symptom Dr. Merrill identifies that should lead to concern and a trip to the ER is feeling unnaturally short of breath.

He also mentioned being so sick you're unable to eat or go to the bathroom normally.

Health officials still encourage hand-washing, distancing from sick people, sneezing into the elbow, and vaccination to provide your body some foundational protection against potentially harmful viruses.