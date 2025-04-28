Top beaches to visit in L.A. County this Summer

By Sirisha Dinavahi

4/24/25 (LAPost.com) — Los Angeles County health officials released their annual beach safety guidelines this week as residents prepare for the summer, highlighting water quality monitoring and safety measures at the county’s 25 beaches stretching 75 miles of coastline.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health monitors ocean water quality year-round but increases testing frequency during summer when beach attendance rises. Officials urge beachgoers to check for warning signs and online resources before entering the water.

Beachgoers can access real-time water quality information through the department’s website or by calling the beach hotline at 800-525-5662. The county also provides weekly water quality grades for beaches through a partnership with Heal the Bay.

Top Beaches to Visit

Malibu beaches, including Zuma, Surfrider, and El Matador, consistently rank among the county’s cleanest beaches, according to Heal the Bay’s annual report card. These north county beaches typically experience less urban runoff than beaches closer to heavily developed areas. With its iconic pier and ample facilities, Santa Monica State Beach remains one of the most visited beaches despite occasionally receiving lower water quality grades after rainfall. The beach features accessible pathways, picnic areas, and the original Muscle Beach. Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Redondo Beach offer expansive shorelines popular with volleyball players and surfers. These beaches generally maintain good water quality except during and immediately after rainfall. Long Beach has significantly improved its water quality in recent years through infrastructure projects designed to reduce pollution from the L.A. River. However, the beach areas near the river mouth still experience poor water quality during wet weather. Unique features

Officials note that each beach has distinct characteristics and potential hazards. Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro features a protected inner beach ideal for families with small children, while the outer beach faces an open ocean and stronger currents. Venice Beach draws large crowds with its famous boardwalk and people-watching opportunities, though water quality can be affected by runoff from nearby Ballona Creek. Will Rogers State Beach offers reliable water quality and is popular with swimmers and surfers. The beach provides ample parking and facilities, including volleyball courts and bike paths. County lifeguards will staff most beaches daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Memorial Day weekend, with extended hours at busier locations during peak summer months. Health officials advise against swimming near storm drains, creeks, or rivers that empty into the ocean, especially during and after rainstorms, when runoff can carry contaminants from streets into the sea. The department recommends waiting at least 72 hours after rainfall before entering the water.

For a comprehensive list and details on amenities, visit the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors website: beaches.lacounty.gov/find-a-beach

Safety Precautions

The health department also reminds beachgoers about basic safety precautions, including applying waterproof sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, drinking plenty of water, and wearing hats and sunglasses to protect against heat-related illness. Swimmers should be aware of the “June Gloom” marine layer that typically brings cooler weather and poor visibility to beaches during early summer, creating potentially hazardous conditions when fog limits lifeguards’ ability to monitor swimmers. Parents should keep children within arm’s reach when in the water and ensure they wear proper flotation devices if they are not strong swimmers. The department recommends swim lessons for all ages before ocean swimming. Beachgoers should also be aware of beach hazards such as stingrays, common in shallow waters along sandy beaches, particularly during warmer months. Shuffling feet while walking in shallow water helps avoid painful stings. For more safety tips, visit the California State Parks’ ocean safety page: parks.ca.gov/?page_id=23792

Water Quality Advisories

The L.A. County Department of Public Health regularly monitors ocean water quality. The department posts color-coded signs at beaches when bacteria levels exceed state standards. Red signs indicate beaches are closed due to sewage or chemical spills, while yellow signs warn of elevated bacteria levels but allow beach access.

Elevated bacteria levels can occur, especially after rainfall, due to runoff entering the ocean. In such cases, advisories inform the public of potential health risks.

Recent advisories have been issued for areas including Santa Monica and Venice Beach. The public is advised to avoid swimming, surfing, or entering the water during these times. For current advisories, check the Department of Public Health’s beach water quality page: publichealth.lacounty.gov/phcommon/public/eh/water_quality/beach_grades.cfm

Monitoring and Resources

Organizations, like Heal the Bay, provide resources such as the Beach Report Card, which grades local beaches on water quality. This tool helps the public make informed decisions about where to swim: beachreportcard.org By staying informed and adhering to safety guidelines, beachgoers can enjoy the diverse coastal offerings of L.A. County this summer.

