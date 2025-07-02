Diddy Claps and Kneels in Court After Verdict in Federal Prostitution Case

Portions of this report were contributed by CNN.

NEW YORK — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted Sean “Diddy” Combs on two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution—a conviction that could result in up to 20 years in prison. Jurors simultaneously acquitted him on three other counts, including racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking, the most serious allegations he faced.

Combs, who did not testify during the trial now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years per prostitution count.

Reaction to the verdict

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister described the scene after the verdict saying, “As he was being led out, he knelt down in front of his chair and bowed his head as if he was praying, when he stood up, he faced the gallery and began to clap, prompting the gallery to clap and cheer. His attorneys exchanged hugs, and the gallery continued to cheer for him. I mean, what a moment.”

Doug Wigdor, an attorney for Ventura, said the verdict was “not the outcome we hoped for,” but noted Ventura is “grateful for the two convictions.”

Details of the case

Prosecutors said Combs transported Ventura and another woman identified only as “Jane” — both of whom had romantic relationships with him — as well as male escorts, across state lines to participate in what witnesses described as “Freak Offs” and “hotel nights.”

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024, testified that she engaged in sexual activity with male entertainers in hotel rooms while Combs was present. She said these incidents occurred in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Turks and Caicos.

Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, described similar encounters in cities including Atlanta and Las Vegas. She testified that escorts were paid between $1,500 and $6,000 in cash, which she said Combs provided.

Prosecutors presented flight records, hotel invoices and American Express statements to support the timeline of events. Jurors also viewed sexually explicit video footage of Ventura and Jane with male escorts, which prosecutors said aligned with the records.

The defense argued there was insufficient evidence that the men were paid explicitly for prostitution, suggesting instead that the money may have been for companionship or time spent.

Legal analysis and next steps

Trial attorney and legal analyst Misty Marris said prosecutors clearly met the burden of proof on the transportation counts.

“It’s truly very simple: Did individuals cross state lines with the intent to engage in prostitution?” Marris said. “That has been proved by leaps and bounds by prosecutors.”

Combs’ legal team has asked the court to release him ahead of sentencing. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, attorneys proposed a $1 million bond co-signed by family members, restricted travel within Florida, California, New York and New Jersey, the surrender of his passport, drug testing, and other standard pretrial supervision conditions.

They argued that because Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges, he should be granted release under strict supervision while awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors oppose the request. They submitted a letter from Deonte Nash, a celebrity stylist and friend of Ventura who testified at trial, warning the court of the potential danger if Combs is released.

“I feel compelled to be unequivocal about the danger he poses to the public and to the individuals who have risked everything by coming forward,” Nash wrote.

Wigdor also filed a letter objecting to Combs’ release, citing safety concerns for victims and witnesses.

A bail hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, according to the district executive’s office. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.