May Gray in full effect once again

May Gray will once again be in full effect to start off this week, due to strong onshore flow keeping the marine layer in place. Minimal clearing is expected for coastal communities Monday and into at least the first several days of the week.

Temperatures along the coast will subsequently remain mild, with high temperatures primarily in the 60s. On the other hand, inland temperatures are trending cooler, but remain warm and above seasonal average. Highs inland will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. By Tuesday, more relief from the very warm conditions inland will arrive.

Gusty Southwesterly winds will pick up Monday, but should remain below advisory levels. There are no further watches, warnings, or advisories in effect at this time. With the exception of the slight chance of monsoonal moisture and thunderstorms for mountains until Monday afternoon, we are following a relatively quiet weather pattern.