Monday morning forecast May 16th

Temperatures are dropping slightly Monday. The Central Coast will be in the 60s to 70s, and South Coast and valleys in the 70s to 80s.

There is moderate onshore flow bringing May Gray to the Central Coast in the morning. There may be some patchy clouds on the Ventura coast, but the South Coast will stay pretty clear because of wind.

Northerly winds will be gusty with a wind advisory in effect until 3:00 pm on the Southwest Coast and west Santa Ynez Range with gusts up to 45 mph. Then, a high wind warning will be in effect from 3:00 pm Monday until 3:00 am Tuesday with gusts up to 60 mph. There's also wind advisories from 3:00 pm Monday to 3:00 am Tuesday on the Southeast Coast, east Santa Ynez range, and Ventura County mountains.

A trough will keep Tuesday cooler. More gusty winds will hit the South Coast in the evening.

A weak ridge will warm temperatures by up to 6 degrees Wednesday. Offshore winds will reduce the marine layer for the Central Coast.

Thursday will be breezy to windy on the Central Coast with an onshore push. Temperatures will drop a tad. Thursday night to Friday morning, and inside slider will keep temperatures on the mild side for the end of the work week.