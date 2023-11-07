Cal Poly beats Division 3 opponent in season opener

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Joel Armotrading made a good first impression.

The junior had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks in his Cal Poly debut as the Mustangs defeated NCAA Division 3 school La Verne 80-62 in the season opener.

Kobe Sanders added 16 points and 6 rebounds for Cal Poly who never trailed in this game.

The Mustangs were coming off an exhibition loss last week to NCAA Division 2 Cal State Los Angeles so this 18-point victory was a confident booster as they head to Colorado to play at Denver University on Thursday.