Firefighters battle pair of brush fires in Ventura County

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Fire battled a pair of brush fires on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 11:18 a.m., Ventura County Fire responded to reports of a fire that broke out at the Santa Clara river bottom.

Fire crews from Ventura County Fire and Oxnard Fire arrived on scene and began battling the fire.

Forward progress was stopped at 12:50 p.m.

The fire was declared out by 3:26 p.m.

The fire was two acres and deemed suspicious in nature.

One suspect was arrested as a result of this fire.

Another fire then broke out at around 3:39 p.m.

Fire crews from Ventura County Fire and Oxnard Fire responded to the riverbottom area a mile away from the original fire.

Fire engines, a bulldozer and a helicopter arrived on scene of the fire.

Currently, the fire is active but isolated to the riverbottom at 1/2 to one acre.

There are no reported injuries or structures threatened.

Fire officials say onshore winds are spreading the fire.

Fire officials say the fire has the potential to be four acres.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.