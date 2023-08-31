Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Two-vehicle collision results in three people injured Wednesday night in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police Department
By
New
today at 11:38 am
Published 11:46 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) officers responded to a major two-vehicle traffic collision where three people were injured including one person who was ejected from their vehicle on Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m.

According to SMPD, the major collision happened at the intersection of Railroad and Taylor and all three injured people were transported to local hospitals. There was no update provided on the status of those injured people.

Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response joined police officers in responding to this incident detail SMPD.

SMPD Traffic Unit and CSI are currently investigating this incident.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
multi-injury collision
multi-vehicle collision
Roadway Safety
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department
traffic collision

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content