Two-vehicle collision results in three people injured Wednesday night in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) officers responded to a major two-vehicle traffic collision where three people were injured including one person who was ejected from their vehicle on Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m.

According to SMPD, the major collision happened at the intersection of Railroad and Taylor and all three injured people were transported to local hospitals. There was no update provided on the status of those injured people.

Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response joined police officers in responding to this incident detail SMPD.

SMPD Traffic Unit and CSI are currently investigating this incident.