Carpinteria City Council unanimously votes in favor of skate park bid

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Carpinteria City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a skate park construction project by accepting the city's only bid.

The city received and approved the $2,089,242 bid from Lash Construction of Santa Barbara to build a park designed by Dreamland Skateparks out of Oregon.

The bid is 50 percent more than the city expected to spend based on an engineer’s estimate, and twice as much as the amount raised by the Carp Skate Foundation.

The city will need about $700,000 more to pay for the contract.

City authorized a budget increase to its Capitol Improvement Project Expense Fund for the city calls Project PK-19-003. The vote also allows the transfer of fund from the special projects reserve account.

Carpinteria Skate Foundation plans to use contributions to help maintain the park but will not have to split the difference in costs.

Julia Mayer is the foundation’s community outreach coordinator and asked if she could shake the council members hands after the vote.

"You know coming out of two years of Covid with fields being closed and schools being emptied, this community has really understood the need for a place for kids to go and especially after the Olympics last summer, skateboarding is an Olympic sport. These kids are not truants, these kids are just awesome, doing their thing, being creative," said Mayer.

Members of the public and the council said delays could have impacted future bids.

Currently kids and adults skate on sidewalks and in local parking lots. Even skaters say It is not ideal.

If all goes as planned supporters believe the park adjacent to City Hall could be open to the public by January of 2023.

We will have more on the council's decision to approve the big tonight on the news.