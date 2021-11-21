Little Alex’s thanks customers during final weekend in Montecito Country Mart

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-

Little Alex's Mexican restaurant is thanking customers during its final weekend.

The restaurant is located in the Montecito Country Mart off Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara.

Customer Robin Machado said, "Such a good family restaurant, really good food, so affordable, friendly people, so, it's just going to be a real blow."

Little Alex's fed first responders until the restaurant ran out of food during the Montecito mudslide.

It's run by the family of Montecito Fire Battalion Chief Aaron Briner.

"We spent hours, countless hours, and lot of employees have been here the entire time , " said Briner, "We just wanted to say thank you to the community and really look back and we're exited for all the positives. We had such a great long run, and no regrets."

The restaurant got its name from a former partner named Big Alex.

Monday will be the restaurant's last day unless a new location is found.

The Montecito Country Mart issued the following statement: "We thank Little Alex's for their many years of tenancy at the Montecito Country Mart and wish them well in all their future endeavors."