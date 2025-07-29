Fire in Grover Beach displaces multiple people and destroys two apartments Tuesday

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A call came in at 9:27 a.m. of a fire at a two-story, multi-family complex from the vicinity of South 13th Street Tuesday.

Responders contained the fire by noon and began their overhaul and investigation phase, and an exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

There were no fatalities or severe injuries, but eight to 10 people have been displaced, including residents who had to jump from second-story windows.

Everyone got out and only two people were transported away with minor injuries, but two whole apartments, including the home of a mother and her children who were about to start school, are gone.