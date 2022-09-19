Child Passenger Safety Week free car seat check-up in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week, those with small children can get a free car seat check-up to ensure proper installment and condition of the seat on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Arroyo Grande.

The event held at the Walmart parking lot at 1168 W Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will check car seats are properly installed, feature a lesson on how to install a car seat, and provide information on the right car seat for your kid.

Public Health Department Child Passenger Safety Technician Magi Mejorado said, “We are here to offer the community guidance and information to ensure that children are riding in car seats safely and to help everyone avoid common installation mistakes."

Public Health Department in partnership with Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County and the California Highway Patrol present this event and offer car seat check-ups year round by appointment if you can't attend Tuesday's event.