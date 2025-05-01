Skip to Content
News

Two injured after vehicle collision in Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE
By
today at 1:43 am
Published 1:39 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Two drivers sustained injuries after crashing into a light pole late last night.

The crash happened at 11:51 pm last night at Black Road in Santa Maria.

The vehicle involved was a single pickup truck with two occupants.

The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate to major injuries, and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

Both have been transported to Marian Medical Center's emergency room.

The eastbound west main lanes remain closed.

The cause is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News
crash
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Yu

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content