Two injured after vehicle collision in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Two drivers sustained injuries after crashing into a light pole late last night.

The crash happened at 11:51 pm last night at Black Road in Santa Maria.

The vehicle involved was a single pickup truck with two occupants.

The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate to major injuries, and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

Both have been transported to Marian Medical Center's emergency room.

The eastbound west main lanes remain closed.

The cause is under investigation.