Thousands protest against femicides and sexual and sexist violence in France

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of protesters have demonstrated in Paris and other French cities against femicides and sexual and sexist violence. In Paris, large crowds of women and men marched Saturday waving purple placards that denounced gender violence and defended women’s reproductive rights. Protesters expressed concerns of a possible rollback for women’s rights in the wake of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory. They also expressed solidarity for Gisèle Pélicot. The harrowing trial of her ex-husband and dozens of other men being prosecuted for rapes while she was drugged and unconscious has stoked anger about sexual violence in France. Protest organizers demanded increased government spending to fight sexual and sexist violence and promote gender equality.

