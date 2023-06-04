A woman is dead and 6 others injured after a Chicago memorial gathering turned into a deadly shooting

By Michelle Watson and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — A woman is dead, and six others are injured after a memorial gathering in Chicago turned into a deadly shooting overnight, according to police.

The seven people were shot after a large group gathered on the 4800 block of W. Iowa Street to celebrate the life of a man who was killed in a car accident four years ago, police said.

Around one in the morning, a verbal argument started and more than one person began shooting, Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Adnardo Gutierrez told reporters in a video posted by CNN affiliate WLS.

A 25-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, Gutierrez said.

Five victims were taken to Stroger Hospital and one person was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, Gutierrez added.

No one is in custody at this time, and detectives with the Chicago Police Area 4 Division said they are investigating.

