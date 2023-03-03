Chicago-area officer pleads not guilty in teen’s beating

OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges that he punched a 17-year-old boy during an arrest last summer that led to protests by members of the Arab American community. Oak Lawn Officer Patrick O’Donnell’s plea came Wednesday. A grand jury indicted him last month on aggravated battery and official misconduct charges. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that prosecutors have said Hadi Abuatelah was struck more than 10 times on July 27 with a closed fist and that another officer knelt on the teen’s legs while both officers shouted commands. Abuatelah suffered fractures and swelling of his brain. A bystander videotaped the beating. The teen later was charged with illegally possessing a gun.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.