FBI serves search warrant at SLO County Government Center

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The FBI served a search and seizure warrant at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center Wednesday morning.

The county says the warrant, which is under seal, was served around 7:10 a.m.

In a news release, the county said it was complying with the warrant and allowing the FBI to conduct its investigation.

An FBI spokesperson told NewsChannel 12 the FBI was actively searching for documents as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The FBI was not able to comment on the nature of the investigation, but said no arrests were planned at this time.

The County Government Center was still open despite the investigation, and the county said there is "no threat to the public or county employees."

"We are sharing with the public what little information we can," said County Administrative Officer Wade Horton. "The FBI warrant is under seal, and we have no further information to provide, as we are cooperating with the investigation."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.