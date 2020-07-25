Firefighters rescue crow tangled in fishing line at Lake Los Carneros

Animals

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters helped to rescue a crow Friday morning that became tangled in fishing line and stuck near the top of a tree.

Animal Rescue notified firefighters of the bird which was caught in a tree at Lake Los Carneros in Goleta.

Once fire crews arrived at the scene, firefighter Matt Hyman climbed the aerial ladder of Truck 11 and carefully pulled the distressed bird out of the tree.

Video taken by Eric Isaacs shows the crow flapping its wings while dangling from the high tree limb in an attempt to free itself.

SBC FF’s rescued a crow that got tangled in fishing line, then atop a tree at Lake Los Carneros in the City of Goleta Friday morning. Firefighter Matt Hyman climbed the aerial ladder of Truck 11 to retrieve the bird and give to a person from animal rescue who notified us of the bird in distress. (Video courtesy of Eric Isaacs) Posted by Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Friday, July 24, 2020

Hyman can be seen using a cloth to wrap and hold the bird still while he clipped the wires that kept the crow attached to the branch.

Once the bird was free, a small crowd of bystanders and children clapped for the firefighters.

The crow was then handed off to animal rescue personnel who will assess it for injuries.