“Jonny and the Baptists” Tackles Grief and Loss Through British Humor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) —The play “Jonny and the Baptists” is about two friends trying to overcome trauma.



It showcases Paddy Gervers and his friendship with Jonny Donahoe, a creative partner he’s known since childhood.



Gervers says the play is based on his experience losing his mother decades ago.



He says it’s a mixture of storytelling, standup, and songs, tackling heavy themes using British humor.



“There is no one else who I rip on harder than Johnny. And he does. And that's what makes the show work, because I think otherwise we wouldn't be able to talk about it, particularly on stage,” said “Jonny and the Baptists” actor Paddy Gervers.



“People I know who've lost someone can't even think about them ever again because it's too painful. And I understand that. But they've also lost so much more because they can't remember the wonder of that person,” said “Jonny and the Baptists” actor Jonny Donahoe.

The show takes place Thursday at 7:00 pm and Saturday at 7:30 pm at the Center Stage Theater.



All proceeds go to helping non-profit New Beginnings.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.