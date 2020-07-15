Ventura City Council votes to remove Junipero Serra statues

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - On Wednesday night, the Ventura City Council voted 6-0 in favor of removing the statues of Junipero Serra from city hall.

Mayor Matt LaVere recused himself from the meeting because he took a position and signed a statement to safely move the statue after meeting with Fr. Tom Elewaut and Tribal Chair Julie Tumamit last month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ventura City Council postpones decision on whether to move Father Serra statue

The city council voted to remove the bronze statue of Junipero Serra from city hall with the intent for it to eventually be taken to San BuenaVentura mission.

The wood statue in city hall will also be relocated.

The city was threatened with a lawsuit if the removal process was rushed. Serra is credited with starting the California mission system, but critics say he destroyed Native American culture.

