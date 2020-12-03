Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle on southbound 101 near Arroyo Grande
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of the 101 freeway near Arroyo Grande Thursday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 2:21 p.m. near the East Grand Avenue offramp.
Initial reports said the bicyclist shot out into traffic where they were struck by a car that had entered the freeway.
The number one lane near the center divider was closed while law enforcement responded to the incident. Traffic was diverted into the number two lane at that time.
The lane was reopened around 3:03 p.m.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
