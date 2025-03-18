Skip to Content
Top Stories

New meditation training program in Goleta is accepting applications

Mina Wahab
By
New
Published 7:11 pm

GOLETA, Calif.—In a digital age where people are on high alert, Goleta resident Sarah McLean is silencing the noise by turning inward. 
 
“It feels like we've been in a pressure cooker for a few years, and I think we're seeing the results now. People are experiencing high, high levels of anxiety and just not knowing how to feel good again,” said McLean Meditation Institute Founder Sarah McLean.

The National Institute of Mental Health says around 19.1% of adults in the United States have experienced an anxiety disorder in the past year. 
 
McLean says the roots of these negative feelings are the stories we tell ourselves. 
 
“You have a thought. It leads to a feeling. That feeling leads to what you're going to do, a choice you might make, and that leads to a life you have,” said McLean.
 
The thoughts are not always rooted in reality, and they can be harmful. 
 
“Like if you're afraid of your neighbor or you're afraid of getting sick, or you're not liking who's in office or you're afraid of what's going on financially in the world markets today, these thoughts can send us on a trajectory that make us kind of spin out and cause other problems,” said McLean.
 
McLean has launched the meditation teacher academy, which includes a 300 hour certification process.
 
McLean says this could remedy burnout, anxiety, and other mental health issues. 
 
“So if we can address things at the level of thought, be aware of what we're thinking. Help to interrupt the constant storytelling we're doing, which doesn't support us. Then we can find peace. And peace is always right here. It's right here, right now,” said McLean.
 
McLean says after graduating from the program, instructors will have the skills to teach meditation in corporate settings, healthcare, and even schools. 
  
Applications for the April 2025 cohort are now open. 
 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
meditation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content