A Local Mom’s Inspiring Journey to the Santa Barbara Triathlon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When Cara Winnewisser first thought about racing, she had a simple realization: “I realized that normal people can do this — so why can’t I?”

That moment sparked a journey that would take her from motherhood to the open waters, roads, and trails of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.

Cara grew up swimming, but after a difficult pregnancy and delivery with twin boys, returning to athletics felt daunting. She joined Tower 26, a training group sponsored by the triathlon, led by renowned coach Gerry Rodrigues.

At first, she doubted herself. “I thought, I’m not good enough for a coach like that,” she said. But Rodrigues quickly reassured her.

“Yes, I’ve trained elite athletes,” Coach Gerry Rodrigues said. “But most of my athletes are everyday people who just want to get out there and improve. Cara has been remarkable — she’s reshaped her fitness and confidence in just a year.”

Swimming became Cara’s foundation. “It was the best thing I could have done,” she said. “It gave me a baseline to make everything else stronger — then I could start running and cycling again.”

Consistency has been key. Rodrigues added, “Life’s about consistency. Over time, that’s what defines success.”

Cara’s husband and children are central to her training journey. “He’s very encouraging. If I ever try to back out, he asks, ‘Are you going to practice tomorrow?’”

Her sons have even joined in with mini-triathlons around their neighborhood. “They see me training, and it teaches them skills and the value of physical activity,” she said.

The Santa Barbara Triathlon itself is a feat of coordination. Race director Elizabeth Rodrigues calls it “organized chaos.”

“It’s three different events coming together — the ocean swim, the bike course, and the run,” she explained. “Our team, including crew captains and even my son, ensures everything is ready for athletes by race day. Most people have no idea how much goes on behind the scenes.”

Despite the logistics, Rodrigues emphasizes fun above all. “We want participants to come to the beach, be athletic, and chase their goals while enjoying the day.”

For the run, Cara trains with the Santa Barbara Running and Racing group. She calls it one of the most rewarding parts of the triathlon experience.

“It’s a very individual sport — you can’t compare yourself to others. But the team support helps, and there’s always a way to better yourself,” she said.

This year, Cara hopes to improve her previous race time. But her biggest takeaway isn’t just the stopwatch.

“You can always push yourself a little more,” she said. “It’s incredible to see what you’re capable of. I’ve grown so much in the last couple of years, and I feel amazing.”

For more information on the Santa Barbara Triathlon, you can head on over to their official page.