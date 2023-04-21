Westmont hosts Women’s Leadership Council

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a full house Friday inside Westmont's Global Leadership Center as the private Christian college hosted the sixth annual luncheon, this year honoring Lupita Knittel, President of 7 Mindsets, an education technology company.

NewsChannel met up with Knittel moments after chatting with a group of freshmen students before the main event.

"I am delighted to have met six phenomenal young ladies that are going to shape our future," said Knittel. "They are excited, they're ready, they're prepared, they're courageous and they need a little bit of support from the rest of us to bring the community together, but they are ready."

Each year, Westmont invites community leaders, business owners, educators and students to participate in the annual luncheon.

Knittel shared her story of inspiration with the audience. As a native of Mexico, she talked about lessons learned and the important role educators and youth leaders play when it comes to creating safe spaces for conversations and meaningful connections. She credited one of her childhood teachers, Ms. Hortensia, for her inspiration and encouraged the audience to thank people who've inspired them.

Mutual inspiration: Lupita Knittel, President of 7Mindsets, with group of Westmont students.

Knittel's career spans more than 20 years of pioneering leadership.

"I am privileged to come and share my story, how I've gotten to be where I am. The legacy from others that poured into me. And, I'm really looking to pouring into the next generation. We know it's about connections. We know it's about relationships. We know it's about conversations, believing and empowering each other."

David and Anna Grotenhuis with Westmont President, Gayle Beebe

During the event, Westmont President, Gayle Beebe, paid homage to the late Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree and her lasting legacy on campus. He bestowed the inaugural Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree Spirit of Santa Barbara Award on Anna and David Grotenhuis, for their profound impact both on Westmont College and the Santa Barbara community.

